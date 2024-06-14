PFF ranks Colts’ Ryan Kelly among best centers in football

As Pro Football Focus continues on with their position-by-position rankings, they’ve arrived at center and, not surprisingly, have the Colts’ Ryan Kelly high up on the list.

Out of the 32 centers that made PFF’s list ahead of the 2024 season, Kelly came in at No. 4, just behind Creed Humphrey, who was No. 1, Frank Ragnow, and Tyler Linderbaum.

Here is what PFF had to say about Kelly and his place on the list:

“Kelly earned the fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2023 and posted a career-high 77.2 grade in the process. On top of that, he allowed just seven pressures in the regular season, the fewest among starting centers. His 78.3 pass-blocking grade was his best mark since his rookie season.”

As PFF noted, Kelly bounced back to his Pro Bowl form in 2023, missing out during the 2022 season after he made it three consecutive years from 2019 through 2021.

Kelly went from allowing 25 pressures and five sacks in 2022 to just seven pressures and one sack this past season. His run-blocking grade from PFF was the highest of his career, and he ranked first among centers in pass-blocking efficiency while being called for only three penalties.

Beyond Kelly being able to win as a blocker, having a veteran presence of his caliber at center can be a very valuable resource for quarterback Anthony Richardson with Kelly’s ability pre-snap to identify and communicate blocking protections to the rest of the offensive line–not to mention the leadership role he fills on this Colts’ team.

In addition to Kelly rebounding in 2023, the entire Colts offensive line unit did the same, ranking top 10 in pressure rate and yards per rush attempt.

“I think after the ’22 season, Tony (Sparano) came in, saw that room for what it was, and it was still a lot of great players but not a lot of confidence,” said Kelly during minicamp, “and I think there’s a lot of multitude of reasons for that. So when he came in, the first day that we came in last year around this time, it was not even about football Xs and Os, it was about real personal stuff.

“Guys get into that because if you can’t build a relationship in there, then how can you build it out there? And I think that was a good part for us to trust Tony to trust us. And also, he just empowered us to go play. I think that starts with Shane, starts with Tony, starts with Jim Bob. Is to just go out there and play, and just trust our technique, trust that we’re great players and play together.”

Although all eyes will be on Richardson and the Colts’ skill positions, consistent success for any offense begins in the trenches. A strong run game to lean on keeps the offense out of obvious passing situations and opens up the playbook for Shane Steichen while throwing from a clean pocket is a must for any young quarterback.

The Colts are returning all five starters from last year’s group and, once again, should have one of the best units in football. ESPN ranks the Colts’ offensive line as the fourth-best unit heading into the 2024 season, with Kelly leading the way.

“Ryan’s my brother,” said Quenton Nelson. “He gives everything he can for this organization, and especially his guys on the offensive line. He’s been a leader since I got here. A guy I looked up to when I got here, and he’s so important to our O-line room, especailly, and then this team as well.

“He played great last year, and just really happy for him to do that last year after what he’s gone through. It shows what a tough person he is and how much he loves this team.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire