PFF ranks Colts’ Darius Leonard as the 6th-best LB in NFL

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard will have some new bulletin board material for the 2021 season after Pro Football Focus ranked him as the sixth-best linebacker in the NFL.

In three NFL seasons, Darius Leonard doesn’t have a bad PFF grade in any facet of play in any single season, which is a remarkable level of consistency at a position that is routinely exploited by modern offenses. Leonard also has the most forced fumbles of any linebacker since he came into the league (10 including the playoffs).

Leonard has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL since he arrived on the scene in 2018. His skills best translate as a run stopper thanks to his intelligence, speed and length to go along with superior tackling technique.

Leonard is also a strong asset in coverage, especially for what the Colts have him do in terms of assignments. With Bobby Okereke taking on a bigger role in pass coverage as the MIKE backer, Leonard should continue to excel working the curl/flat zones in the defense and cleaning up the shallow part of the zone.

The Maniac has been arguably the most productive linebacker in the league since he arrived. He has earned two First-Team All-Pro nods and two Pro-Bowl selections while maintaining his role as the heart of the Colts defense.

Leonard is likely to see this ranking from Pro Football Focus and tape it to the inside of his eyelids, which only means good things for the Colts in 2021.

