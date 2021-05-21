PFF ranks Colts’ Carson Wentz 23rd among starting QBs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz got in a few days of work with his new team during the first week of spring workouts this week as he looks to prove his 2020 season was a fluke.

While Wentz was showing off some mobility at OTAs this week, there are still plenty of lingering questions about his ability to bounce back quickly and carry the offense to the point of making a competitive run in the playoffs.

In ranking each starting quarterback, Pro Football Focus placed Wentz at No. 23 at the position as he enters this crucial year.

Wentz led the NFL last season in turnover-worthy plays (24) and didn’t even play after week 14. Can Frank Reich work his magic and get Wentz back to his 2017 form and build his confidence back up? Wentz was on an MVP-caliber tear in 2017 when he earned an overall PFF grade of 84.9 — just behind Drew Brees and 20 grading points higher than his 2020 grade. He was playing lights-out in key situations, with a 91.9 grade on third and fourth downs and a passer rating of 125.0 with 16 touchdowns in those situations. Coaching plays a big role in key situations, so the Colts have some reason to think Wentz will play better under Frank Reich. A tough schedule and erratic big plays in key situations will make for an interesting year.

Wentz has plenty to prove to just about everyone in the sports world. His 2020 season was tough to watch, but the Colts are hoping the support system they have in place will be enough to get him back on track.

Understanding the concepts of the offense shouldn’t be too difficult for Wentz seeing as he was with head coach Frank Reich for two years during their time together in Philadelphia. But they are now three seasons removed from that championship run, and the Colts have big expectations.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out for Wentz and the Colts, but most still have plenty of question marks until he proves otherwise in 2021.

