PFF ranks Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey as NFL’s best center

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

Humphrey had a good case to be considered the NFL’s top center as a rookie, but the old guard of Jason Kelce and Corey Linsley put a damper on that. Humphrey already landed on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 25 players under 25. Now, they’ve released rankings of the top 32 centers in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season and Humphrey has graduated from good to great.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what PFF’s Gordon McGuinness had to say about Humphrey taking home the top spot in their ranking:

Humphrey has been in the NFL for two seasons and has earned elite PFF run-blocking grades in both years. He just edged Jason Kelce in PFF grade last season (89.9 to 89.4) and when factoring in age heading into the season, it’s a fair projection to have him above the Eagles great.

Humphrey didn’t just help pave the way for the best rushing offense of the Patrick Mahomes era, but he also kept the team’s star quarterback upright. On 769 total pass-blocking snaps, Humphrey allowed just 18 total pressures with no sacks. He allowed the fewest pressures among Chiefs starters and was the only starter not to allow a sack last season.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old center also had just four penalties called on him during the regular season, which was the fewest among centers with over 750 pass-blocking snaps.

Advertisement

More News!

Royals to give Travis Kelce shot at redemption during Chiefs' theme night WATCH: Chiefs debut second episode of 'Work to Win' Season 2 Chiefs Check-in: Frank Clark joins AFC West division rival

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire