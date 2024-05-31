PFF ranks Carl Granderson among the NFL’s 32 best defensive ends

Carl Granderson isn’t underrated anymore. The New Orleans Saints defensive end broke out in 2023, and he’s attracting notice from the likes of Pro Football Focus. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema ranked Granderson among the NFL’s 32 best edge defenders — an in-house category that lumps together traditional defensive ends like Granderson with pass-rushing outside linebackers from odd-front defenses.

Here’s why Sikkema argues Granderseon is the 28th-best player among his peers:

Granderson put together the best two seasons of his career in 2022 and 2023, with overall grades of 80.5 and 74.0, respectively. His run defense has been his calling card, highlighted by grades above 70.0 in each of the past two years. His 62 quarterback pressures in 2023 were by far the most in any single season in his NFL career.

That’s high praise, and expectations are high for the former undrafted free agent. Granderson has developed better than several teammates the Saints have drafted at the same position group since signing with the team as an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming. Now he’s expected to lead the charge opposite Cameron Jordan and Chase Young, and with both of those players managing injuries in the offseason he’ll have ample opportunities.

Still, it would be better if the Saints didn’t have to lean so hard on one single player off the edge. Getting more production out of young draft picks like Isaiah Foskey (the No. 40 pick in 2023) or Payton Turner (the No. 28 pick back in 2021) would do a lot to relieve the pressure on guys at the top of the depth chart like Granderson, Jordan, or Young. The best pass-rush units around the league work like hockey teams and rotate a powerful second line into games while spelling the starters. Maybe the Saints can take a similar approach, but it’ll be tough to do so without veteran backup Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire