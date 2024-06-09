PFF ranks Broncos’ roster dead last in the NFL

The Denver Broncos went 8-9 last season, but Pro Football Focus has them ranked as the worst roster in the NFL leading into the 2024 season (32nd out of 32 clubs). Perhaps it could be the release of Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons, as they are not on the roster, but that may not have made much of a difference.

According to Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman of PFF, though, the strength of this Broncos’ roster will be their offensive line.

“Other than at center, which is up in the air after Lloyd Cushenberry III’s departure, the Broncos have a very well-rounded offensive line,” Wyman and Wasserman wrote. “Quinn Meinerz was a breakout star last season, posting an 83.7 grade that ranked third among all guards.”

However, PFF highlights the weaknesses for Denver going into 2024 will be the defense.

“Outside of Patrick Surtain II, this defense lacks playmakers at every level. The unit was responsible for a 70-point debacle against the Dolphins in 2023 that made them the laughingstock of the league.

“Things improved dramatically throughout the season, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph managed to do damage control and reorganize the defense in a more favorable manner, but there are still a lot of holes that weren’t fixed.”

While analytics drives Pro Football Focus regarding ratings, we will have to see if the eye test backs up PFF’s claim about Denver’s roster moving forward. To view the complete rankings, visit PFF’s website.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire