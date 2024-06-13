PFF ranks Broncos’ QB situation worst in the NFL

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 projected starting quarterbacks in the NFL and Jarrett Stidham/Bo Nix are ranked last.

Russell Wilson, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being cut by the Broncos earlier this year, is ranked No. 22.

Is the Broncos situation really that bad? According to Sikkema, the Broncos are dealing with a hand in which they have to deal with the lesser of two evils: inexperience or non-production.

“Nix, after being selected No. 12 overall, will be the Broncos’ starter at some point, but that point might not be immediate,” Sikkema wrote on PFF’s website. “Stidham just hasn’t been good to this point in his NFL career. He has one season where he earned a passing grade above 56.0, and his NFL resume includes just two big-time throws to eight turnover-worthy plays.

“Nix’s experience and efficiency at Oregon could help him break through quickly, though his adjustment from the Ducks’ offense to NFL situations could be a challenge.”

Zach Wilson, who became a Bronco via trade this spring, will also be in the mix, but he mostly struggled with the New York Jets. PFF believes coach Sean Payton has his work cut out for him ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire