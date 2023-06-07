PFF ranks Bradley Bozeman 17th amongst NFL’s centers

Even after a standout season that earned him a fresh deal in free agency, Bradley Bozeman took a small hit in the Pro Football Focus ranks.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness just ranked the NFL’s top 32 centers heading into the 2023 campaign. And the Carolina Panthers hog molly, who was positioned in the top half of the list last year at No. 14, comes in at No. 17 this offseason.

McGuinness writes:

Bozeman had a career year with the Ravens in 2021, earning a 73.6 PFF grade that saw him end the year as the 10th highest-graded player at the position. He didn’t reach those heights in 2022 with the Panthers, but he now has four consecutive seasons with a 63.0-plus PFF grade. He’s an average center in today’s NFL, and that’s quite OK.

Bozeman, per PFF’s measures, allowed 12 pressures (two sacks and one quarterback hit) through 311 opportunities in 2022. That work, in part, led to an overall offensive grade of 63.1—the lowest since his rookie season.

His 2022 also led to that aforementioned free-agent pact, which locked the White Rhino up for three years at $18 million. So maybe with a full year in Carolina under his belt, Bozeman can roam back up those rankings throughout 2023.

