PFF ranks Bears' DJ Moore 16th in wide receiver rankings

PFF ranks DJ Moore 16th in wide receiver rankings

Pro Football Focus is unleashing a slew of position rankings and they recently published their wide receiver rankings for the 2023 NFL season.

The Bears No. 1 receiver, DJ Moore, slotted in at No. 16 on the list. He placed one slot below divisional opponent Amon-Ra St. Brown and one above Jaylen Waddle.

"The Chicago Bears securing Moore's services as part of their trade out of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft was a real coup," PFF wrote. "He isn’t coming off a great year of production, but prior to last season Moore had three straight years of 1,100-plus receiving yards and is still averaging 1.94 yards per route run for his career despite some ugly quarterback situations. Moore can be the elite target Justin Fields has not yet had in the NFL."

The No. 16 spot seems a fair assessment for Moore. He's a dominant receiver and has, impressively, put up elite numbers despite the carousel of quarterbacks who have come and gone through Carolina over his five seasons with the Panthers.

If anything, his stock should rise with the newly formed partnership between him and Justin Fields. The ceiling seems unlimited for Moore this season, as he's been gifted the best signal caller he's seen in his career, and vice versa for Fields.

During the NFL combine in March, Ryan Poles quickly hit the phones to shop their No. 1 pick. He said he received offers from multiple teams. Shortly after the combine, the Bears and Panthers shook hands on a deal.

The Bears gave them the rights to draft first in the NFL draft in exchange for the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in the draft, a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-round pick and the aforementioned Moore.

According to both Poles and Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, Moore was the kicker in the deal for Moore. Instead of recouping an additional first-round pick, Poles opted for a veteran player who could make an immediate impact. Poles requested either Moore, Derrick Brown, or Brian Burns.

Moore slots in the Bears' wide receiver core as the immediate No. 1 option. After him, it's Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown. Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan and Tyler Scott slot in as additional pass-catching options.

The deal for Moore gives Fields a chance to develop his skills in the passing game. Over the first two years of his career, he hasn't exactly flourished in that department. He has just over 4,000 career passing yards to his name along with a nearly 1:1 TD: INT ratio.

Fields' decision-making, accuracy and quickness are in question. Moore gives Fields the chance to alleviate the degree of difficulty in achieving those attributes.

Parallel to Fields' first two seasons, the Bears have handed him shoddy offensive rosters. The pass catchers have been subpar and the offensive line arguably worse. Last season, Fields was sacked and pressured the most of any quarterback in the league.

Along with Moore, the Bears upgraded their offensive line with No. 10 pick Darnell Wright and right guard Nate Davis. Those two are expected to join the likes of Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair and Braxton Jones (ranked No. 26 offensive tackle by PFF) on the line next season.

Moore headlines the bubbling excitement for Bears fans heading into next season.

