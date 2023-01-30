PFF ranks Will Anderson as a top 10 player in 2022

After another outstanding year for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Will Anderson Jr. has played himself into contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Anderson was a two-time Nagurski Trophy winner which is awarded to the best defensive player in college football in 2021 and 2022. Anderson is only the second back-to-back winner alongside Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Aside from what he did on the field, Anderson was a staple of the Alabama culture and has been continually praised by head coach Nick Saban. He set a standard that young players will have to commit to going forward.

Anderson was recognized as the 8th best player in the country in 2022 according to PFF. He had 14 sacks and 42 hurries on the way to a Sugar Bowl victory for the Tide. He joins Alabama QB Bryce Young in the top ten.

PFF's 2022 College 101: No. 8: Will Anderson Jr pic.twitter.com/2ylteZb6VO — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 27, 2023

List

Alabama's Tyler Steen beginning to gain traction as a potential first rounder in 2023 NFL draft

List

Alabama MBB offer 2025 PG from Florida Jalen Reece

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire