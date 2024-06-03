PFF ranks 2 Giants edge defenders among NFL’s top 32

Two New York Giants have been named to Pro Football Focus’ list of top 32 edge defenders heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Analyst Trevor Sikkema has identified Giants’ edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux as two of the league’s best.

Burns came in No. 21 on the list.

21. BRIAN BURNS, NEW YORK GIANTS Burns has yet to take that true next step into a near-elite category like his talent suggests he can, but 2023 marked the second-best pass-rush grade of his career (75.2) and the highest run-defense grade of his career (62.7). Perhaps the key to unlocking his true talents was moving from Carolina to New York this offseason.

Thibodeaux checked in at No. 29.

29. KAYVON THIBODEAUX, NEW YORK GIANTS Thibodeaux’s grades took a step back across the board from 2022 to 2023. And although he recorded 11.5 sacks, his pass-rush win rate dropped from 9.5% in 2022 to 6.4% in 2023, and he produced only three more pressures despite playing 111 more pass-rush snaps. Thibodeaux is still a very talented player, but he needs a bounce-back 2024 season.

The Giants are high on Burns and have been for some time. He became available via a trade this spring after a regime change in Carolina.

At the outset of free agency Big Blue acquired Burns from the Panthers along with the San Francisco 49ers’ 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for a second and a fifth-round selection. The Giants subsequently signed Burns to a five-year, $141 million contract with $87.5 million in guarantees.

Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick out of Oregon back in 2022 by the Giants and has shown flashes of stardom. They hope the addition of Burns and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will serve to help him take the next step in his career.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire