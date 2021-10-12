PFF ranked Liam Eichenberg second among rookie OTs in Week 5

In the 2021 NFL draft, four tackles were taken in the first 23 picks, and 10 were taken in the first two rounds. That speaks to quality at the position this year.

Miami made Liam Eichenberg the sixth tackle selected back in April, and he’s finally being given a shot to play his traditional spot. With Austin Jackson moving from tackle to guard, Eichenberg played all game outside against Tampa Bay’s aggressive front.

The rookie rewarded Miami with solid play considering the competition. Pro Football Focus even graded Eichenberg as the second-best rookie tackle and the second-best player on their team with a 76.

#Dolphins rookie Liam Eichenberg was the second highest graded rookie OT in Week 5 (76.0) His 76.0 grade was also a new personal career high🐬 pic.twitter.com/lpL2FFd6ob — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) October 11, 2021

Offensive linemen are really only mentioned when they mess up. We only hear about them when they’re missing blocks or being penalized. Many people will look at Eichenberg’s game and remember the strip-sack that he allowed.

You have to look at the whole picture and realize that he hasn’t played much NFL-level offensive tackle yet, and he’s thrown into the fire against Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. There’s not much more you could’ve asked for in those circumstances.