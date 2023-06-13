PFF: Rams rookie TE Christian Sims is an UDFA to watch in 2023

After the 2023 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams signed a whopping 26 undrafted rookies. That brough their total to 40 first-year players, nearly doubling the size of their roster in a span of two days.

No team offers their undrafted rookies a better opportunity to make a 53-man roster than the Rams, given their lack of returning veterans, and tight end Christian Sims is someone to watch this summer as Los Angeles trims its roster.

Pro Football Focus named 12 undrafted rookies to keep an eye on in training camp and Sims was among them for his fit in Sean McVay’s offense and movement skills in the open field. He’s undersized at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, but he’s a natural pass-catcher and can line up in multiple spots.

The slightly undersized Sims, aligning primarily as a move tight end and from the slot, fits a profile that Rams head coach Sean McVay has tried and failed to fill multiple times over the past several seasons. Sims generated success at the intermediate level in college by finding soft spots against zone coverage and showcased solid ball tracking and body control to adjust to passes outside his frame. Bowling Green also made a concerted effort to get the ball in his hands as much as possible due to his 5.9-yards-after-the-catch-per-reception average. Sims will likely never be an above-average run blocker from an in-line position, as he often lunges into contact. And even college edge defenders were able to stall his leg drive once engaged. However, his soft hands, fluid movement skills and creativity after the catch give him an opportunity to flash in NFL training camp and the preseason, while his special teams experience will only help his case in making the roster.

In his final two seasons at Bowling Green, Sims caught 86 passes, totaling 876 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three carries for 11 yards. The Rams have Tyler Higbee atop the depth chart at tight end, followed by Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long and Davis Allen, so there isn’t much room for a fifth tight end.

However, none of the four tight ends mentioned above are guaranteed roster spots – not even Higbee. It’s one of the most interesting positions to watch come training camp and the preseason.

