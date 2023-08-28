PFF: Rams had worst offense, defense and special teams in NFL this preseason

There was a lot of excitement about this preseason for the Los Angeles Rams, knowing how many rookies and young players would be trying to make a name for themselves. Fans were anxious to see players such as Steve Avila, Byron Young, Puka Nacua and Quentin Lake but the team as a whole fell way short of expectations.

The Rams went 0-3 and were blown out, 41-0, in the preseason finale, capping off a terrible preseason showing by this unproven roster. Fortunately, the preseason doesn’t usually indicate how good (or bad) a team will be; the Rams were 0-3 in the 2021 preseason and went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

Pro Football Focus’ grades were not kind to Los Angeles this summer, though. PFF gave the Rams a 53.5 offensive grade and a 50.5 defensive grade, which were both the worst in the NFL. Their passing grade of 34.0 was also the lowest in the entire league, as was their coverage grade of 49.7 on the defensive side of the ball.

It wasn’t just the offense and defense that were bad. The Rams’ 40.3 special teams grade was 5.9 points lower than any other team in football this preseason.

Sean McVay tried to remain upbeat and encouraged by the way some of his players performed in each preseason game, but there’s no chance he’s pleased with the showing Los Angeles had the last three Saturdays.

Granted, many of the guys who suited up this preseason won’t be key contributors during the regular season but some of them will be, and the Rams need more from them once the schedule flips to Week 1 this September.

