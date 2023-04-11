PFF: Rams among teams that trade down the most, have success trading up

Trades are a big part of what makes the NFL draft so exciting. For the Los Angeles Rams, draft-day trades often mean moving back and stockpiling picks, something general manager Les Snead has done a number of times during his tenure.

Trading down is once again an option this year, even with the Rams already holding 11 picks in the 2023 draft. Whether it’s moving back from No. 36 overall or closing the gap between their picks at No. 77 and 167 overall, the Rams will probably be looking to move down at some point in the draft.

Pro Football Focus went through the numbers since 2011 to find that the Rams have made 31 draft-day trades, which is tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. And so the Rams were ranked as one of the three teams most likely to trade down this year.

The Los Angeles Rams have always balanced out their aggressive approach with veteran talent by trading down in the draft to stockpile picks. General manager Les Snead has made at least eight picks in every draft since 2017, and at least six picks in every draft of his tenure since 2012. That said, the Rams already have eight selections in 2023 from No. 167 through No. 251, so they may not need to add more Day 3 capital.

As much as the Rams like to trade back and gather picks, they’re not afraid to go up and get a player they like. They did it last year with Kyren Williams and for Darrell Henderson Jr. in 2019, adding rookies they coveted in the draft.

PFF found that the Rams are among the teams that have had the most success trading up, ranking second in the NFL with six “wins” and three “losses” in nine trade ups since 2011. So when the Rams do move up for a player, it usually works out from a trade-value perspective.

This year, they have the ammo to go up and get a player they like. They currently hold three fifth-rounders, three sixth-rounders and two seventh-round picks, and though the late-round selections don’t hold much value, the picks in the fifth can help them move up from No. 36 or 69.

We’ll soon find out if Snead would rather stockpile picks and build out his roster with rookies or go get a potential blue-chip talent in Round 1.

