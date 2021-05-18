PFF: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ranked among best running backs in NFL

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read
Since entering the NFL, all Josh Jacobs has done is produce.

In 28 career games, he has totaled 2,619 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns. On top of being a workhorse on the ground, he’s one of the better blocking and receiving running backs in the league. But where does Jacobs stack up against the rest of the top running backs in the NFL?

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he ranked the top-32 running backs in the NFL. Not surprisingly, Jacobs came in high at No. 8. Here is what Monson had to say about Jacobs entering Year 3:

“Over the past two seasons, only Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb have broken more tackles on the ground than Josh Jacobs, who has been the best first-round pick the Raiders have had in a number of years.”

It’s worth noting that the site also ranked Kenyan Drake inside the top-32, giving the Raiders one of the best running back duos in the NFL. With Jacobs’ ability to win between the tackles and Drake’s speed, this should be among the best backfields in all of football this year.

Look for Jacobs to continue to get the most work out of the backfield and to produce another 1,300-yard season for the Raiders.

