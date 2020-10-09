PFF: Raiders offense ranked at No. 10 heading into Week 5

Going into Week 5, the Raiders currently have the No. 10 scoring offense in the NFL. They are averaging 27.8 points per game and that’s with players like Richie Incognito, Trent Brown and Henry Ruggs in-and-out of the lineup.

While the points per game are fantastic, where does the team rank on offense from an analytical perspective? As you can guess from the title of this article, they come in at No. 10, according to Pro Football Focus. Here is what Anthony Treash of PFF had to say about their offense through the first month of the season:

“The Raiders’ offense is far from an aggressive one, but they have been efficient. The Gruden-led outfit has generated positive EPA on 58.5% of their pass plays this year, third in the NFL, while Derek Carr has thrown 66.7% of his passes accurately, fifth-best. This offense was rolling to start. Over the first two weeks, they fielded the third-most-efficient offense in the league in regard to EPA per play. In their last two games, they dropped to 21st.”

On a play-by-play basis, this Raiders’ offense has been more than fine. However, it’s been the turnovers and penalties that have cost the Raiders in big moments. If they can cut back on those types of mental mistakes and get a few players back from injuries, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this team finish inside the top-10 in scoring this year.

This is clearly a talented offense and the potential is through the roof. But will they be able to continue their success against a juggernaut like the Chiefs in Week 5? As Chris Berman says, “that’s why they play the game.”

