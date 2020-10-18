PFF: Raiders FB Alec Ingold is the league’s best receiving fullback

One of the unsung heroes on the Raiders’ offense is fullback Alec Ingold. The second-year fullback has been fantastic for Las Vegas this season, dominating as a blocker and contributing as a receiver.

According to Pro Football Focus, he is the league’s best receiving fullback in the NFL as he has now caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. What’s even more impressive is that he ranks inside the top-10 as a receiver for all backs in the NFL.

🚨 FB Appreciation Post! 🚨 Alec Ingold's 81.6 receiving grade leads all FBs 👀 It also ranks 8th among all RB/FBs with 5+ targets!#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/p8OWq6QloM — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) October 17, 2020





With the Raiders using so much play-action and taking more shots down the field to players like Henry Ruggs III and Nelson Agholor, Ingold has suddenly become an important part of the passing game. He has nearly doubled his 2019 totals in the passing game and is improving as a blocker, as well.

Ingold will likely never make a Pro Bowl in his NFL career and certainly won’t get a ton of praise given the position that he plays. But he plays an important role in the Raiders’ offense and was a great find by Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden. Ingold has quickly established himself as one of the most versatile fullbacks in the NFL and is among the best in the league.

