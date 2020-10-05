PFF: Raiders DT Maliek Collins third-lowest graded defensive tackle in NFL through four weeks

Over the offseason, the Raiders wanted to add more of a pass-rush to their interior defensive line. That is why they went out and paid Maliek Collins to be the team’s starting three-technique.

Head coach Jon Gruden repeatedly said over the summer that Collins was the key to the defense and they would only go as far as he would take them. Unfortunately, it appears Gruden was right as the team is struggling mightily on that side of the ball.

According to Pro Football Focus, Collis is currently the third-lowest graded defensive tackle (37.2) in the NFL through four weeks. Despite playing 154 snaps through four games, Collins has yet to record a sack or a tackle for a loss. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s recorded just three pressures and one quarterback knockdown all season long.

If Collins was dominating in the run game, that would help offset some of his pass-rush woes. But that hasn’t been the case either as he has graded out as the league’s third-worst run defending interior player this season. Through the first month of the season, you can make a strong case that he’s been the team’s worst defender by a large margin.

At this point in the season, the Raiders should strongly consider making Maurice Hurst their starting three-technique as he consistently flashes pass-rush potential inside. According to PFF, he’s been the fourth-best interior defensive linemen this season on his 107 snaps as he has an overall grade of 89.4.

Collins has been a disappointment so far for the Raiders. They need him to turn things around quickly to justify his salary. If not, a drastic decrease in snaps could be in his future.

