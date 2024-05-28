PFF’s quarterback rankings: Where does Justin Herbert stand?

One of the most controversial debates is where Justin Herbert ranks among the other quarterbacks in the NFL.

Many feel he deserves to be among the top five, while others feel he shouldn’t be that high because he doesn’t have the postseason accolades to show for it.

Pro Football Focus recently dropped their QB rankings ahead of the 2024 season and they have Herbert as their No. 5 player at the position.

2023 wasn’t Herbert’s best season from an efficiency standpoint — plus he missed the final four games due to injury — but he did what many of us have been asking for the last few years: push the ball more. He posted a 5.0% big-time throw rate, his highest since his rookie year, and recorded an average target depth of more than 8.0 yards downfield for the first time in his career. Despite some criticisms that he can’t singlehandedly will his team to postseason success (which is silly), Herbert remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. His 68.9 passing grade under pressure last season ranked third, behind Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson.

Herbert finished behind Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Bills’ Josh Allen, which is respectable.

Herbert suffered a finger injury that cost him the final four games of last season. But he should return to form, even with a new scheme, which is expected to be predicated on running the ball.

Despite the new offensive approach, Herbert is one of the most prolific passers in the NFL, and I expect the coaching staff to still play to his strengths by using his arm to push the ball down the field.

As long as Herbert is under center, the Chargers will have the chance to make a run, which I expect this upcoming season, and for him to make the case for being a bonafide top-five signal-caller.

