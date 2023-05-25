PFF quarterback rankings: Where does Giants QB Daniel Jones land?

Organized team activities (OTAs) are underway around the NFL and we’re slowly inching toward July training camps. Before you know it, preseason football will be upon us and the excitement of the regular season will build.

How each team performs in 2023 will largely depend on their starting quarterback. They are, after all, the captain of the ship and the fuel that makes things go.

After an impressive 2022 campaign, has New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones done enough to sway his detractors? Even a little bit?

In the minds of those at Pro Football Focus, not so much. They rank him 17th overall and that’s largely because of his rushing ability.

In his first year with Brian Daboll as his coach, Jones saw an uptick in results, but his performance didn’t necessarily match that improvement, albeit with very little help around him in terms of a supporting cast. Jones has now posted a big-time throw rate under 2.0% for two consecutive seasons, the lowest mark in the league. His rushing threat, however, is a huge boost to that offense, and he should have more success in 2023 with better players to target.

Jones is ranked below other quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr, Jared Goff and the turnover-prone Dak Prescott.

Jones has had little opportunity for success through the air in recent seasons due to a combination of injuries, poor pass protection and lacking threats at skill positions. The Giants have been among the league’s worst in dropped passes, man games lost, separation and spacing.

All of that should change in 2023 thanks to the additions of wide receivers Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt, tight end Darren Waller and rookie running back Eric Gray. The offensive line also got a boost with the addition of rookie center John Michael Schmitz.

Provided the team can stay healthy, the league might finally be able to see what Jones — who was the NFL’s best deep ball passer in his second season — is capable of.

