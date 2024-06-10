PFF provides optimism about the Minnesota Vikings in 2024

Pro Football Focus already gave one reason why the Vikings wouldn’t make the playoffs in 2024. Now PFF will give a reason why fans should be optimistic about the Vikings’ chances in 2024.

Both revolve around rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

When McCarthy was selected tenth overall in the ’24 NFL Draft, he was one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the draft for a variety of reasons. He came from Michigan, a run-oriented team, but he possesses a ton of skill, and his ceiling is extremely high as an NFL prospect. He also comes to Minnesota, which has an abundance of talent around the young signal caller.

Pro Football Focus believes the environment is just right for McCarthy to succeed as a rookie.

J.J. McCarthy was one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft class. Even those who doubt his talent can’t deny the talent around him in Minnesota. Justin Jefferson, with a contract extension in hand, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and a top-10 offensive line is as good a supporting cast as a rookie quarterback can have. Add in that the Vikings got an elite pass-rushing talent, Dallas Turner, in the draft and picked up two other solid edge players, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, in free agency, and you have a quietly ascending defense under Brian Flores’ leadership. There is absolutely a world where McCarthy leads Minnesota to the postseason in his first year at the helm.

The Vikings will likely opt to start veteran Sam Darnold in Week One against the New York Giants. But depending on how Darnold looks as the weeks go on and how McCarthy grows as a rookie — there is a chance fans will see the rookie playing sooner than expected.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire