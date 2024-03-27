PFF proposes trade-up scenario for Saints in Round 1 of 2024 draft

Few teams are as aggressive on draft day as the New Orleans Saints have been with Mickey Loomis calling the shots for the last 20 years. They almost always trade up, never down, and the Saints are a candidate to move up the board again in the 2024 NFL draft.

Pro Football Focus analyst Brad Spielberger recently proposed six first-round trade scenarios that he would like to see happen on draft night. Of the six deals that he drew up, the New Orleans Saints were involved in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

In this scenario, Spielberger has the Saints trading up from Nos. 14 to 9 in the first round. In doing so, the Saints would give up picks Nos. 45 and 168 and receive No. 75 in return. That’s exchanging second- and fifth-round picks for a third rounder. Here’s why Spielberger said the Saints should make this deal:

“A tackle already made sense for the Saints with question marks on the left side, as 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning has not panned out thus far and veterans James Hurst and 2023 starter Andrus Peat — who is still unsigned — are not long-term starting options. Now, with news that stalwart right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has unfortunately not recovered as well as the team had hoped from knee surgery, tackle is by far the biggest need for this roster headed into 2024. The Saints get ahead of the New York Jets at No. 10, who could still be in the market for a top tackle prospect despite adding Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses this offseason — both are signed only through 2024 — and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13. New Orleans has never shied away from a trade-up for a desired player, and this year could be no different, with a glaring need at one of the most important positions in the sport and with veteran quarterback Derek Carr in need of better protection. Fashanu has great feet to cleanly kick slide and also reset against counters, and he allowed just 16 quarterback pressures and zero sacks over the past two seasons, earning an 88.4 pass-blocking grade in 2023 with an 82.0 true pass set pass-blocking grade. He appears to be sliding a bit in draft conversations, at least in the media’s eyes, even after many viewed him as the No. 1 tackle if he had been able to declare for the NFL after the 2022 college season.”

Spielberger makes a lot of great points specifically with the Saints’ offensive line struggles. With Trevor Penning and now Ryan Ramczyk each posing some level of uncertainty at the tackle spots, it makes the most sense in leaning in the direction of selecting a tackle in Round 1.

In terms of compensation, it seems a little rich for the Saints to give up that 45th pick in the draft due to the many needs that this team now has. Losing out on a potential starter at a different position doesn’t feel like a risk worth taking for this year’s Saints team, especially with the limited resources they have to play with. Getting a third rounder back is nice but there will be better prospects available earlier on, and the Saints could still get a quality offensive lineman in the first round without trading up. It’s a deep class and they need to take advantage of it.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire