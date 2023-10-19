PFF proposes Panthers trade away Brian Burns to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly had themselves a fantasy of acquiring Brian Burns last season. Now, Pro Football Focus salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger believes that fantasy should become a reality—even a year later.

Spielberger recently proposed 10 deals that NFL teams should make ahead of the trade deadline, which comes in less than two weeks. One of the hypotheticals has the Carolina Panthers trading their two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher to the Rams in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

He writes:

A new-look Rams team is exceeding expectations by a good margin so far in 2023 and should be looking to add a premium talent to a roster that ranks dead last in cash spending as opposed to first in cash spending in 2022, when they offered two first-round picks and a second-round pick for Burns. This offer removes one of the first-round picks from the equation, as we’re a year later into Burns’ career with zero cheap years remaining. From Carolina’s perspective, they replace the 2024 first- and 2025 second-round picks they sent to Chicago in the Bryce Young trade.

Los Angeles was thought to be knocking on Carolina’s door for the outside linebacker in 2022. A report from CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones revealed the Rams offered first-rounders in 2024 and 2025 as well as a second in 2023 for Burns.

But, hey, the Panthers aren’t coming away from this post with just picks. Spielberger also props up a swap for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who would come over to Charlotte for a 2024 third-rounder and a 2025 fourth-rounder.

Jeudy had a bizarre run-in with Panthers legendary wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. before the Denver Broncos took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, but we nonetheless have the two teams here finding a way to navigate this deal. Jeudy has been fairly productive for Denver this season, with 20 receptions for 222 yards, but has a 66.5 receiving grade — the lowest since his rookie season — and has yet to find the end zone. The Broncos may want to add draft capital after trading a 2023 first- and 2024 second-round pick for head coach Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick.

Well, maybe someone should get Smitty’s thoughts on that before pulling that type of trigger.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire