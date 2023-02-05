PFF projects reasonable contract for Titans’ Nate Davis

Pro Football Focus recently revealed its list of the top 100 free agents in the NFL going into the 2023 offseason, and along with it the outlet revealed its contract projections for said players.

We’ve already gone over Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long, who was listed at No. 17. We also spoke about the hefty contract projection PFF made for Long, which you can check out here.

Right guard Nate Davis is the second Titans players to make the list compiled by PFF’s Brad Spielberger, who ranked Davis at No. 52. He had this to say about the Charlotte product.

Contract Projection: Three years, $21 million ($7M per year); $14.25 million total guaranteed Davis earned a career-best 66.8 pass-blocking grade in the last season of his rookie contract, a huge jump from his previous high of 52.6. That was an important development to go along with his consistently solid run-blocking ability. From 2020 to 2022, Davis’ 74.1 run-blocking grade ranks 14th among guards, routinely getting to the second level in the Tennessee Titans’ zone running scheme with good movement skills. If he can continue to improve in pass protection and round out his game, the former third-rounder could be a quality guard for the next several years.

Spielberger projects a three-year, $21 million deal for Davis, with $14.25 million guaranteed. That works out to an annual average of $7 million. For reference, that AAV would rank 19th among all guards.

That’s actually a reasonable contract. It also falls in line with Spotrac’s market value, which has Davis receiving a three-year, $22.4 million deal.

Davis, who was Tennessee’s second-best offensive lineman in 2022, has developed into a quality starter upfront since being drafted in 2019.

One big knock on him has been his inability to play a full season. He has only done so once, missing three, three and five games in the other three campaigns of his career.

Even with that negative, I was fairly confident the Titans would retain him as long as the price wasn’t crazy, but a recent comment from beat writer Jim Wyatt has me thinking the opposite now.

In a recent mailbag article, Wyatt said he would be “surprised” if Davis is re-signed in 2023, although he didn’t give a reason.

Joe Levickis from Joelton, Tennessee

Question: Hey Jim! What are your thoughts on the status of the interior offensive line this offseason? I thought Corey Levin did a pretty good job when he was asked to step in, and I hope he’s back at least for depth. I’d like to see us bring back Nate Davis but from everything I’ve read, it seems as those most in the know feel he’s as good as gone.

Jim: Hey Joe. Always good to hear from you. Hope you enjoyed the road trips I saw you on this season. I like Corey Levin as well, and I agree it would be good to get him back in the mix for depth. As for Davis, I’d be surprised if he’s back in 2023.

Wyatt’s comment surprised me, but it’s one we have to take very seriously considering how tapped into the team he is. Based on that, it’s looking likely the Titans will have a new right guard next season.

