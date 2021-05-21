PFF projects Raiders Week 1 lineup vs. Ravens

The Week 1 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens will be a must-see matchup on Monday Night Football. The new-look Raiders will finally host fans in their stadium for the first time ever.

But what might the starting lineup for the Raiders look like in Week 1? From the folks at Pro Football Focus, they put together a projected starting lineup for every team in Week 1. Take a look at how they believe things will shake out for the Raiders at the start of the year:

On offense, there aren’t too many spots open. Bryan Edwards will likely challenge John Brown for snaps at wide receiver, but the Raiders are expected to rotate their receivers heavily anyways. They will also rotate in Foster Moreau and Alec Ingold in certain personnel packages.

The biggest disagreements come on defense. Which defensive end will start opposite of Yannick Ngakoie; Maxx Crosby or Clelin Ferrell? Who will start at three-technique between Solomon Thomas, David Irving and Quinton Jefferson? Trayvon Mullen or Damon Arnette as the No. 2 cornerback?

Keep an eye out on the defense during training camp and in the preseason as that side of the ball has the most uncertainly.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.