PFF projects Chargers’ starting lineup for 2024 season
We are still months away from the start of the 2024 regular season.
While fans wait, predictions will continue to roll out until September. In this case, Pro Football Focus projected the starting lineup for all 32 teams in the NFL.
For the Chargers, here’s how it came about:
Offense
QB: Justin Herbert
RB: Gus Edwards
RB: J.K. Dobbins
WR: Quentin Johnston
WR: Joshua Palmer
WR: Ladd McConkey
TE: Will Dissly
LT: Rashawn Slater
LG: Zion Johnson
RG: Jamaree Salyer
RT: Joe Alt
Defense
DL: Morgan Fox
DL Poona Ford
EDGE: Joey Bosa
EDGE: Khalil Mack
EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu
LB: Denzel Perryman
LB: Nick Niemann
CB: Asante Samuel Jr.
CB: Kristian Fulton
CB: Ja’Sir Taylor
S: Derwin James
S: Alohi Gilman
Takeaways
The offensive skill players are correct for the most part, but I see the top three wide receivers being Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark, who beats out Quentin Johnston for the spot. Chark offers more experience and just an overall better skillset.
Dissly will predominantly serve as a blocking tight end, while Hayden Hurst should be the pass catcher.
I believe four spots are filled along the offensive line, with that being left tackle, left guard, center and right tackle. It will be a battle for the starting right guard spot between Salyer, Trey Pipkins and Brenden Jaimes. Undrafted free agent Willis Patrick is a name to watch out for, too.
The interior defensive line and edge defender positions are correct. Bud Dupree will serve as a situational rusher and in pressure packages.
Niemann’s listing as the starting linebacker next to Perryman is questionable. Third-round pick Junior Colson has the edge for the spot, given his familiarity with Jesse Minter’s defense.
Samuel and Fulton will be the starters on the outside, but Taylor and rookie Tarheeb Still are likely to battle for the starting slot spot.