PFF projects Chargers’ starting lineup for 2024 season

We are still months away from the start of the 2024 regular season.

While fans wait, predictions will continue to roll out until September. In this case, Pro Football Focus projected the starting lineup for all 32 teams in the NFL.

For the Chargers, here’s how it came about:

Offense

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Gus Edwards

RB: J.K. Dobbins

WR: Quentin Johnston

WR: Joshua Palmer

WR: Ladd McConkey

TE: Will Dissly

LT: Rashawn Slater

LG: Zion Johnson

C: Bradley Bozeman

RG: Jamaree Salyer

RT: Joe Alt

Defense

DL: Morgan Fox

DL Poona Ford

EDGE: Joey Bosa

EDGE: Khalil Mack

EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu

LB: Denzel Perryman

LB: Nick Niemann

CB: Asante Samuel Jr.

CB: Kristian Fulton

CB: Ja’Sir Taylor

S: Derwin James

S: Alohi Gilman

Takeaways

The offensive skill players are correct for the most part, but I see the top three wide receivers being Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark, who beats out Quentin Johnston for the spot. Chark offers more experience and just an overall better skillset.

Dissly will predominantly serve as a blocking tight end, while Hayden Hurst should be the pass catcher.

I believe four spots are filled along the offensive line, with that being left tackle, left guard, center and right tackle. It will be a battle for the starting right guard spot between Salyer, Trey Pipkins and Brenden Jaimes. Undrafted free agent Willis Patrick is a name to watch out for, too.

The interior defensive line and edge defender positions are correct. Bud Dupree will serve as a situational rusher and in pressure packages.

Niemann’s listing as the starting linebacker next to Perryman is questionable. Third-round pick Junior Colson has the edge for the spot, given his familiarity with Jesse Minter’s defense.

Samuel and Fulton will be the starters on the outside, but Taylor and rookie Tarheeb Still are likely to battle for the starting slot spot.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire