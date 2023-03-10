PFF projects the Browns to land a plug at defensive tackle in free agency

PFF has released a list of predictions for where some defensive free agents will land next week. The organization has predicted that the Cleveland Browns will improve the trenches with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Tomlinson isn’t going to be the most sought-after name for the position but he is still a massive upgrade.

Last season Tomlinson graded at 77.1 overall and had a 79.1 pass rush grade from PFF last year. He had 29 total quarterback pressures last season to go along with his 3 sacks from the interior. He would have been top three in each category last season if he had been on the Browns’ roster.

More Free Agency!

