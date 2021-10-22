PFF previews player matchups for Week 7
Take a deep dive into the biggest Pro Football Focus statistics heading into Week 7 of NFL action. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Take a deep dive into the biggest Pro Football Focus statistics heading into Week 7 of NFL action. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The New York Jets face the New England Patriots on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction...
Brandon Knight did not report to the Ravens after he was claimed on waivers.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could reportedly be sent to the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline. Here are four other teams that could be impacted.
Aaron Rodgers, no stranger to heckling at different cities around the NFL, shouted out Eagles fans this week in a hilarious way. By Adam Hermann
Offensive tackle Brandon Knight explained his decision to not report to the Ravens after the team claimed him off of waivers
In a year in which Baker Mayfield was supposed to take a significant step in his development, the QB instead has left big questions for the Browns.
Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, has spent the fall visiting college football's best programs. Here are top contenders for the prized recruit.
We haven’t heard much from Jon Gruden since he abruptly resigned as Raiders head coach 10 days ago. HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has heard a little more. Andrea Kremer, who recently profiled Raiders owner Mark Davis for the show, explains on the latest episode of the Real Sports Podcast that a producer recently cold-called [more]
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Peter King breaks down why he believes Jimmy Garoppolo will stay put.
Broncos OLB Von Miller had to eat some humble pie after failing to backup his pre-game smack talk going into Thursday Night Football.
Here are our five big takeaways from the Broncos' loss to the Browns on 'TNF.'
Dalton Del Don goes through every game on the Week 7 slate and delivers his fliers and fades (and some DFS picks).
There seem to be two names we hear most associated with LSU in the job search.
When former Raiders coach Jon Gruden told HBO producer Maggie Burbank that “the truth will come out,” many shrugged and said, “It already has.” But there are plenty of untold truths unrelated to the emails that Gruden sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. If Gruden is so inclined, he could pursue those truths by [more]
Bengals gamble it all on an elite trade for a CB in a new trade-deadline idea.
With the trade deadline approaching, Bleacher Report named their ideal trade target for the Ravens
Matt Nagy's team will still have to play their best game of the 2021 season to beat Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
How do we feel about this trade idea for the Bengals?
Paul George learned Thursday night.
Here's what the team's current 53-man roster, practice squad and injured reserve list look like.