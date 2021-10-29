PFF previews player matchups heading into Week 8
Check out the biggest Pro Football Focus matches for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Word early this week was that Bears linebacker Khalil Mack would miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers and it became official on Friday. Mack was ruled out after missing practice all week. The report about Mack also indicated that he could go on injured reserve, but head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that the decision [more]
Baker's back in the saddle for Week 8 against the Steelers:
Joe Burrow has big goals.
Joe Flacco returned to the Jets on Monday after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and spoke to reporters at his first practice with the team on Friday afternoon.
Whether the QB will thrill fans Halloween night is unknown; Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott have already done their trick-or-treating. | From @ToddBrock24f7
TJ Hernandez of 4for4.com returns with his DFS deep-dive for Week 8.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
DeSean Jackson's LA homecoming will be a short one.
The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
The Browns have made a move that may signal the status of one of their key defensive players. Cleveland announced on Friday that the team has signed cornerback Herb Miller from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Denzel Ward has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury. Miller’s promotion may mean it’s [more]
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.
REPORT: Raiders have had trade discussions involving DE Clelin Ferrell
With the NFL trade deadline just 6 days away, reports that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram wanting out are gaining steam.