PFF predicts veteran CB Richard Sherman signs with Raiders

Levi Damien
·3 min read

Even at the age of 33, Richard Sherman is considered one of the top cornerbacks on the free agent market. Publications such as Sporting News and Touchdown Wire have him as the highest rated cornerback on the market, while Pro Football Focus has him just behind 28-year-old William Jackson III at the position.

PFF also predicts Jackson will re-sign with the Bengals, and if they’re right, Sherman would be their highest rated free agent CB to switch teams this offseason. In their estimation the soon-to-be former 49ers cornerback would be crossing the bridge… and hopping on a flight to Las Vegas to join the Raiders.

Just a couple of years ago, Sherman was PFF’s highest-graded and most valuable cornerback in the NFL. He was limited to only five games in 2020 but gave up just 87 yards across 210 coverage snaps.

The Raiders have ranked in the bottom half of the league in expected points added (EPA) allowed per pass play in each of the last three seasons. Sherman is still one of the smartest cornerbacks in the game and would surely help bring the Raiders out of the coverage rut.

Aside from Gruden’s recent gushing at Sherman in a radio interview, there are other reasons why this marriage could make sense.

First of all, Sherman emerged as one of the league’s best cornerbacks under Bradley in Seattle in 2011. Sherman’s second season as a primary piece in the Legion of Boom defense, he was named All-Pro.

So, clearly he is familiar with Bradley and the defense he runs.

While we tend to razz Gruden about signing aged veterans, signing one in this instance would make sense. PFF predicts a two-year deal for Sherman, as would be the case for any cornerback at his age. That would allow for 2020 first round pick Damon Arnette to learn behind him before getting another shot to be the full-time starter again.

Also consider what Sherman brings to the table as a leader. His attitude and attention to detail is exactly the kind of thing that needs to rub off on the Raiders defensive backs. Namely their first-round DBs Arnette and Johnathan Abram. If there’s anyone those two would listen to, it’s a future Hall of Famer like Sherman.

And if you think a CB can’t continue to be productive in his mid-30s, you apparently don’t remember the career of Charles Woodson who was named Defensive Player of the Year at that same age and was named an All-Pro at age 35. Woodson didn’t switch to safety until he was 36, returned to Oakland at age 37 and was their best defensive player until his retirement at age 39.

Sherman went to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2019 when he had three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

