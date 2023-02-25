PFF predicts Tremaine Edmunds will be among highest-paid linebackers

It’s not really predicted, it’s more so known that Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is going to get paid the big bucks in free agency.

Playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2022, Edmunds had his best season in the pros. On top of that, he’s still young at only 24.

Young? Experienced? Improving? A combo that’s going to cost you. The Bills know it and Pro Football Focus has provided us some finer details via their projection.

Edmunds ranked as the football analytics outlet’s 17th best pending free agent in the league on their list of the top 101. Their a projection is made regarding Edmunds’ new deal he’ll receive from someone. It’s a big one.

PFF predicts Edmunds could earn up to $17.5 million per season on his next contract. Overall, PFF projects a four-year deal for Edmunds with $42M guaranteed.

That’s a lot, especially for a team like Buffalo. General manager Brandon Beane’s club is approximately $20M over the salary cap. Not only will he have to trim the salary cap totals down to meet that, if the Bills do want Edmunds, he’ll have to do a lot more than just that $20M.

If Edmunds does land that $17.5M yearly price tag, he would slot in as the fourth-highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

In the coming days before the start of free agency, Beane will be making moves to get Buffalo under the salary cap. That will come in the form of both cuts and contract restructuring.

Until those news updates drop, here’s PFF’s full breakdown on Edmunds’ upcoming free agency

Edmunds made huge strides in coverage in 2022, a major weakness in his game through his first four seasons. He is a truly freakish athlete and will be 25 years old throughout his entire sixth NFL season in 2023 after being selected No. 16 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft as the second-youngest player in the overall class. Edmunds’ 86.9 coverage grade in 2022 was the third-best mark among off-ball linebackers, and he forced an incompletion on 10.3% of targets into his coverage while allowing just four explosive receptions the entire season (0.9% of targets into his coverage, ninth among linebackers). Edmunds also missed just 6.5% of potential tackles, the lowest rate of his career and another huge sign of continued growth from a football intelligence and play recognition standpoint.

