PFF predicts Titans sign John Brown as Corey Davis replacement

Whether or not the Tennessee Titans re-sign Corey Davis this offseason, the team must add help to their receiving corps. ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Aside from A.J. Brown, the Titans are sorely lacking at the position as far as players currently under contract go. Every player beyond Brown on the depth chart is either a bottom-of-the-depth-chart or practice-squad player at best.

In his latest round of free agency predictions, Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash believes the Titans will lose Davis in free agency to the Washington Football Team.

In order to replace him, the Titans will sign recently-released wideout John Brown, according to Treash:

With Corey Davis on his way out, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is likely the Titans’ next best wide receiver under contract. No disrespect to him, but that just goes to show how badly the team needs several wideouts. Brown’s speed has led to plenty of big plays for Buffalo over the past couple of years. He turned over a quarter of his targets the past two seasons into 15-plus-yard gains, which ranks among the 10 highest rates in the entire league over that span.

Before we get to more on Brown, here’s a look at where Treash has some of the Titans’ biggest pending free agents landing:

Desmond King: Titans (three years, $17.5 million)

Corey Davis: Washington (four years, $65 million)

Jadeveon Clowney: Titans (one year, $13 million)

Jonnu Smith: Cardinals (four years, $38 million)

Jayon Brown: Panthers (four years, $47.5 million)

Brown is no doubt an intriguing player to target should Tennessee lose Davis, although we’d much rather have him as a depth piece behind A.J. and a re-signed Davis.

The 30-year-old Pittsburgh St. product is capable of lining up both inside and out, so he could fill multiple roles in Nashville. On top of that, he’d offer the deep threat Tennessee needs thanks to his speed and big-play ability.

As far as price is concerned, Brown should come relatively cheap, so there is an outside chance he could be had by the Titans even if they re-sign Davis. Brown made $9 million annually on his last deal with the Buffalo Bills, but following an injury-plagued season, his market value should take a hit.

Story continues

If Brown is indeed the Titans’ solution to replace Davis, he’d be a decent one-year stop-gap kind of signing, but in that scenario Tennessee must still be looking to find a long-term No. 2 option and more depth during the 2021 NFL draft.

Related

Carl Lawson on free agency: 'There is a lot of interest out there' Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai says he's spoken to Titans 'quite a few times' 2021 NFL draft: 20 prospects Titans could target at No. 22 overall

List