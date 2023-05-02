PFF Predicts five Buckeyes in first round of Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft came to an end on Saturday with six Buckeyes getting drafted in total. This was tied for the fifth most of any school with Alabama and Georgia leading the way with 10 players drafted each.

On Thursday night C.J. Stroud went second overall to the Texans, Paris Johnson Jr. went sixth overall to the Cardinals, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba went 20th overall to the Seahawks.

The remaining selections were Zach Harrison to the Falcons in the third round, Dawand Jones to the Browns in the fourth round, and Luke Wypler to the Browns in the sixth round.

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

With the 2023 NFL draft in the rear-view mirror, it didn’t take draft experts long to give their sneak peek of what’s in store for the next draft class. This includes PFF’s Max Chadwick who released a mock draft on Monday that had five Ohio State players in the first round.

No. 2 - Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals)

Marvin Harrison Jr. faces Indiana, Marvin Harrison Jr. makes a jaw-dropping play. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZhLPTvxDcI — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

Breakdown

It was made apparent to Buckeyes fans and the college football world just how special Marvin Harrison Jr. is last season. With another strong showing this season, he could cement himself as one of the best wide receiver prospects over the past decade.

No. 8 - Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Green Bay Packers)

Breakdown

After producing three first-round receivers in the last two NFL drafts, it looks likely that two more will be added to the list in 2024. Emeka Egbuka was one of the best receivers in college football last season putting up 1,151 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. His smooth route running, separation skills, and consistent hands will make him a coveted NFL draft prospect.

Story continues

No. 20 Edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau (New Orleans Saints)

J.T. Tuimoloau has been unbelievable today.pic.twitter.com/kKj2pAHWZY — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 29, 2022

Breakdown

J.T. Tuimoloau was one of the highest rated players in the 2021 recruiting class and it’s easy to see why. Not many edge rushers possess his combination of power and athleticism at his size. Tuimoloau could be in store for a monster season this year that would cement his status as a first round pick.

No. 23 - Cornerback Denzel Burke (Jacksonville Jaguars)

DENZEL BURKE IS A DAWG! PICK SIX LFG 😤 #BIA pic.twitter.com/dkr5O0fPTA — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 2, 2021

Breakdown

Not many players can say that they started at Ohio State as a true freshman. Denzel Burke did just that in 2021 as he looked like a future star from the moment he stepped on the field with the way he’s able to move at his size. Burke didn’t quite grow into the lockdown corner that many expected last season, but with some improvement this season he’ll be a coveted NFL draft prospect.

No. 24 - Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (Baltimore Ravens)

Michael Hall Jr. is DISRUPTIVE in the pocket 💪 @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/3DnBRoxGqm — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2022

Breakdown

Michael Hall Jr. saw his snap counts go down during the second half of last season as he was dealing with a shoulder injury. When healthy, however, Hall Jr. looked like a very disruptive player as a run defender and pass rusher. If he has the type of breakout season that many are expecting him to have, he’ll hear his name called on night 1 of the draft a year from now.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire