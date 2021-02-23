PFF predicts Falcons will lose Keanu Neal, Alex Mack in free agency

The NFL’s 2021 free agency period kicks off in just under a month, but the Falcons won’t have the cap room to make any major moves. Atlanta is still roughly $20 million over this year’s projected cap number, which will make re-signing the team’s own free agents a challenge.

Strong safety Keanu Neal and center Alex Mack are likely to hit the open market unless the Falcons designate one of them for the franchise tag. If the team hopes to re-sign either player, though, some roster tweaking and potential contract restructuring would first have to take place.

Both players could end up signing elsewhere, which is what Pro Football Focus predicts in its free agency preview feature. Neal is listed as the No. 72 free agent and PFF has him signing with the Houston Texans.

“Neal is set to hit free agency coming off his $6.466 million fifth-year option in 2020, and he’s fortunate Atlanta stuck by it. He was able to play a full season and provide quality snaps down in the box as well as in the slot, and a versatile safety who lurks near the line of scrimmage could be just what a few teams need this offseason. Prediction: Texans sign Neal for two years, $10 million ($5M APY): $6 million total guaranteed, $3.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.”

Mack is the No. 81 rated free agent on the list and PFF predicts he will land in Los Angeles blocking for Matthew Stafford and Cam Akers.

“2021 would be Mack’s age 36 season, and Father Time appears to be catching up to the longtime great center. With Atlanta set to bring in a new general manager and head coach as the team turns toward the future, Mack may have to move on. Prediction: Rams sign Mack for one year, $6 million fully guaranteed at signing.”

PFF also predicts Atlanta will sign free-agent defensive lineman Brent Urban to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

“A plus run defender who has been remarkably consistent as a below average pass-rusher along the defensive line, Brent Urban has a role as an early-down rotational body for some team in the NFL. He has just 55 total pressures from over 800 pass-rushing snaps over his career. Contract Analysis: Urban signed a veteran minimum contract to stay with the Chicago Bears in 2020 after they signed him following a release from the Tennessee Titans during the 2019 season. While he may be a bit one-dimensional, he was excellent against the run in 2020, and a reunion with former Titans DC Dean Pees in Atlanta could help provide a solid interior presence for a team that needs it.”

Urban wouldn’t fix Atlanta’s pass rush, but he could provide some depth on the interior of the defensive line. The team still desperately needs an edge rusher and could add one early in the upcoming NFL draft.

