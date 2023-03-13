PFF predicts the Browns to land three of their top-100 free agents

The Cleveland Browns are set to make massive upgrades to their defensive line when NFL free agency begins. And on the day that the legal tampering period beings, the Browns officially cleared $36 million in cap space (now giving them $22 million to work with) to work with. With free agency here, PFF has predicted their landing spots for their top 100 free agents as well, and the Browns are projected to land three of them.

Here are the three players the Browns have been projected to land as they look to upgrade their roster and get themselves back into the playoffs in 2023.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns need a plug who can anchor in doubles against the run, making Dalvin Tomlinson a great fit for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. If the Browns miss out on the likes of Javon Hargrave and Dre’Mont Jones, Tomlinson is next in line.

EDGE Samson Ebukam

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Samson Ebukam might just be the best pass rusher on the market as free agency opens up. As Jadeveon Clowney departs, this would be the top player to line up opposite Myles Garrett. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is another solid name to watch, but Ebukam is the A+ land.

EDGE Rasheem Green

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Needing depth along their defensive line, getting a tweener with alignment versatility like Rasheem Green would be a solid add. He is not a starter, but a player who can contribute and give solid effort both inside and out for the Browns.

