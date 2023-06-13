PFF predicts breakout season in 2023 for these 3 Packers

Pro Football Focus believes a trio of Green Bay Packers players on are about to craft a breakout season in 2023.

Wide receiver Christian Watson, center Josh Myers and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt all made PFF’s “All-Breakout Team” for 2023.

Here’s a quick look at what PFF said, our take on the picks and what a breakout season would mean for the three players:

WR Christian Watson

PFF says: “Watson also finished top-10 in the NFL in YAC per reception (6.4) and contested catch rate (75% of his contested targets were caught) so with a full year under his belt, we could be in for an explosion from the second-year man out of North Dakota State.”

Our take: It’d be easy to argue Watson spent the entire second half of his rookie season “breaking out” as a player, so it’s not difficult to picture him going from first-year sensation to second-year star. Watson has the size, versatility and big-time playmaking ability to be an elite player at the position.

What it would mean: Jordan Love would have his long-term WR1, and the Packers passing game wouldn’t look like much of a question mark in 2023 and beyond.

C Josh Myers

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

PFF says: All of his grades improved over his rookie season, though, as his offensive grade jumped from 54.9 to 60.4 while his run blocking improved from 49.4 to 53.5 and his pass blocking went up from 65.9 to 74.3. With this continued improvement, look for Myers to make new starting quarterback Jordan Love’s life a lot easier in 2023.

Our take: Myers was an inconsistent second-year player, especially in the run game, but it’s fair to note that he missed a big chunk of his rookie season due to injury in 2021 and so many of the pieces around him along the offensive line were constantly shuffling in 2022. Myers is certainly physically talented enough to make another jump in 2023.

What it would mean: A chance for the Packers offensive line to be elite. David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr. are good players, and the Packers will feel good about the winner at right tackle (Yosh Nijman or Zach Tom?). A breakout year from Myers would provide the final piece of the puzzle.

DL Devonte Wyatt

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

PFF says: “He was a beast with the Packers’ season on the line against the Detroit Lions in Week 18, putting up a 90.6 defensive grade and a 92.2 pass-rush grade in that game. With the Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed departures, expect a big bump in playing time for Wyatt on the Packers’ defensive line.”

Our take: Tough to argue against this one. Wyatt is the perfect blend of developing young talent and increased opportunity. The 2022 first-rounder flashed disruptive ability and will now go into Year 2 as a likely full-time starter.

What it would mean: Stability next to Kenny Clark. Wyatt has a chance to be one of the best players Clark has played next to during his time in Green Bay. The Packers need him to develop rapidly in Year 2 because depth along the defensive line is lacking.

