PFF predicts big years for Bills’ top rookies Kaiir Elam, James Cook

Entering the 2022 NFL draft, it was unclear if the Buffalo Bills would take any players who would make an impact as a rookie.

Truthfully, that outlook is still murky.

But Pro Football Focus thinks it’s going to happen for the top-two picks by the Bills.

In Round 1, Buffalo selected cornerback Kaiir Elam. He’s the one that seems more likely to have a Year 1 impact.

Elam will be leaned on early by the Bills if Tre’Davious White is still out with a knee injury. But even when White returns, Elam will have a spot. Because of that, Elam could hit five interceptions as a rookie says PFF.

Buffalo’s second rounder, James Cook, is in a backfield that’s loaded. Entering 2022 most think Devin Singletary will get a bulk of the work, but PFF thinks that could change by the end of the year.

Both of those thoughts were laid out by the football analytics outlet in a piece making “bold predictions” for each AFC East team.

Check out what PFF projected on both Elam and Cook below:

James Cook becomes the lead back quickly

Bills running back James Cook (28) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Cook was drafted to add something different to the Buffalo offense — his after-the-catch ability has been a hot topic among Bills brass — but I believe he can be a better all-around threat than that. Cook reminds me a lot of his older brother, Dalvin, in style, but works with a slightly worse tool set. If James ends up being 80% of the player Dalvin is, with arguably better receiving skills, he will be the best back on Buffalo’s roster and earn himself a bigger workload than the team initially forecasted. Cook averaged 3.8 yards per carry after contact this past season for Georgia, and over a third of his carries resulted in a first down.

Kaiir Elam will have 5-plus picks as a rookie

Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during Bills mini camp . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Tre’Davious White isn’t just one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, he also takes on one of the toughest roles within a defense in terms of alignment and how he is deployed. He doesn’t necessarily play man coverage every snap, but he will align to the more difficult side of an offense and allow the No. 2 cornerback to benefit from that. Levi Wallace took advantage to carve himself out a starting role and career as an undrafted free agent, but it could allow a talented rookie like Kaiir Elam to use his ball skills to create some turnovers with the targets he will see in 2022. Elam allowed just a 57.5 passer rating into his coverage for his entire college career.

Story continues

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire