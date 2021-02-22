PFF predicts Anthony Harris will sign with Washington

Vikings safety Anthony Harris is set to be a free agent this offseason after the Vikings put the franchise tag on him last offseason.

Over at Pro Football Focus, Harris was ranked as the seventh-best free agent of this free agent class.

Here’s a bit of what was written about Harris:

Minnesota has a huge decision to make at safety with the anchor of their defense in Harrison Smith entering the final year of his deal in 2021, as well. Harris’ emergence opposite Smith has been a welcome development, and although he’s the younger player, it’s hard to imagine the Vikings letting Smith play a single snap outside of Minnesota before his potentially Hall of Fame career is over.

In PFF’s prediction, the site has Harris signing with the Washington Football Team.

This would mean the Vikings have a hole to fill next to Smith, which judging from the roster, will be something that is addressed in free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.