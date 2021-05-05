PFF praises UDFA signing the Bills made

There’s nothing set in stone for undrafted rookie free agents. Each and every one of them will have to fight day in and day out at training camp for a final roster spot on any NFL roster.

However, Pro Football Focus is a fan of one of the reported signings the Bills made following the 2021 NFL draft. That player is USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin.

PFF named Griffin as one of their top-10 UDFA signings, slotting him in at No. 4 overall:

There isn’t a wide receiver on the planet Griffin isn’t willing to go up against, and that’s both a blessing and curse for the undersized corner. Griffin arrived at USC at 172 pounds and left at 175, which is a small cause for concern, but that lack of size did not stop him from posting the 12th-highest coverage grade by a cornerback in 2020 at 81.5. The former Trojan has displayed a physical playstyle despite his size but makes up for it with great feet and an elite ability to break on routes. He compares to a more explosive Levi Wallace, another undrafted free agent signed by the Bills. Wallace has been a serviceable member for Buffalo, allowing a sub-85.0 passer rating allowed on throws into his coverage in two of his three seasons.

While undersized and undrafted, Griffin still might be a factor in the Bills’ offseason plans.

As PFF lays out, Griffin has talent despite his size. But his size is something that’s teachable. Perhaps in the pros, when all he’s focusing on is football, he’ll manage to add some weight which might go a long way because Griffin does still have length to him at 6-foot tall.

As far as PFF is concerned, Griffin might factor into the No. 2 cornerback battle for the Bills this offseason, which will include Wallace and 2020 seventh-round pick Dane Jackson. In his pre-draft scouting report, The Draft Network pegged Griffin as an outside cornerback in the NFL.

