PFF praises multiple Bills interior defensive linemen

The Buffalo Bills aren’t a team that comes to mind when you think of some of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Names like Aaron Donald and Chris Jones jump to the top of the list.

But the Bills do have a few of the best defensive tackles on their defense in football, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF ranked the top 32 interior defenders in the NFL. Not only does more than one of Buffalo’s appear, there’s a trio: Ed Oliver, Poona Ford and DaQuan Jones.

Oliver has long been beloved by the Bills’ front office. The team signed him to an extension in June. Ford is the newest of the three, not yet having suited up for Buffalo’s defense after signing a one-year deal following the 2023 NFL draft.

Ford joins Jones as a rotational space-eating defensive tackle while Oliver’s skill set allows him to rush the passer. Depth is something the team did not have with Jones last season, and having it moving forward could be a key factor in 2023.

Here’s how PFF ranked and broken down all three Bills players:

Ed Oliver

Ranking: 24th

PFF breakdown:

Oliver was young when he entered the league, and with four seasons under his belt despite being just 25 years old, it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him have a career season in a contract year. He has produced 65.0-plus PFF grades in three of his four seasons in the league and set a career high with 48 pressures from 460 pass-rushing snaps in 2021.

Poona Ford

Ranking: 27th

PFF breakdown:

Ford is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career, earning just a 56.6 PFF grade in 2022. All four seasons before last year were above 68.0, though, so Bills fans should feel good about him as a run stuffer heading into 2023. Over his five-year career, he has made 112 tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

DaQuan Jones

Ranking: 31st

PFF breakdown:

Jones is good against the run, earning PFF run-defense grades of 65.0 or better in six of the past eight seasons, but has also developed some as a pass rusher later in his career. He’s coming off a season with the Bills in which he set career highs with a 72.7 PFF pass-rush grade after recording five sacks and 33 total pressures.

