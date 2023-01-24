PFF picks Taylor Rapp as the free agent the Rams can’t afford to lose

The Rams’ upcoming free-agent class isn’t nearly as loaded as last year’s was. There are still starters who will be hitting the market, but collectively, the group doesn’t match the talent level of Von Miller, Darious Williams and Austin Corbett.

Among the players who will become free agents in March is Taylor Rapp. He had an up-and-down season, playing relatively well against the run but struggling in coverage. In the eyes of Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, Rapp is one free agent the Rams can’t afford to lose.

Rapp finally had the type of season the Rams were hoping for when they selected him in the second round out of Washington back in 2019, but the flashes were always there. Rapp earned career-high grades against the run (82.3) and in coverage (72.9) and missed just six tackle attempts en route to 70 tackles and 14 defensive stops in 2022. The Rams may not want to spend more in the secondary, letting safety John Johnson III walk two years ago, in which case a cheaper deal for fellow safety Nick Scott perhaps is more appealing, but Rapp has developed into a reliable player on the backend.

The Rams could be in some trouble if both Rapp and Scott leave in free agency, which would cause them to be without their two starting safeties in 2023. Jordan Fuller is still under contract and there’s hope for both Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake, but the back end of the defense could look very different next season.

Rapp finished the year with 92 tackles and two interceptions, his third season in the NFL with at least 90 tackles and multiple interceptions. The numbers don’t tell the full story, however. He wasn’t always in great position in coverage, leading to some big plays down the field.

