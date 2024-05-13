PFF picks OL Trente Jones as Packers’ UDFA to watch in 2024

The Green Bay Packers’ eight-player undrafted free agent class in 2024 includes two intriguing offensive linemen: Donovan Jennings out of USF and Trente Jones out of Michigan.

Jennings, a long-time starter at left tackle with elite athleticism, could make some noise at guard as a first-year player. But don’t sleep on Jones, who played multiple positions and was excellent down the stretch for Michigan.

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus picked Jones as his undrafted free agent to watch for the Packers in 2024.

From Valentine: “Not unlike the Browns, the Packers have made developing offensive linemen into something of an art form in recent seasons. Jones has had limited game time at Michigan but earned an 81.1 pass-blocking grade for his work in 2023, splitting his time between left tackle, right tackle and as an extra offensive lineman, but could kick inside to guard on the Packers roster.”

Jones (6-3, 305) played in 41 games but made just 13 starts — nine at right tackle and four more as the sixth offensive lineman and extra tackle. He ended up playing only 839 total snaps across five seasons at Michigan, one of the most talented programs in the country and the 2023 national champions.

Jones did start at right tackle for the final three games of Michigan’s title run last season. He played Iowa in the Big Ten title game and Alabama and Washington in the playoffs and held his own, especially in the passing game.

Overall, Jones allowed only nine total pressures across 319 career pass-blocking snaps during his collegiate career, and he earned solid grades as a run blocker.

From Dane Brugler of The Athletic: “He moves with functional quickness and lower-body flexibility, although his anchor is inconsistent. He must learn to play with tighter hands and better poise and blocking angles. Overall, Jones is very average across the board, and NFL talent will feast on his inexperience, but he is a strong practice-squad candidate for a team that sees his development potential.”

Can the Packers move Jones inside and find a capable developmental guard or center? Even though the Packers took three offensive linemen in the draft, Jones should get a true opportunity to earn a roster spot this summer.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire