PFF picks linebacker Easton Gibbs as UDFA to watch for the Seahawks

The Seahawks roster turned over pretty heavily this offseason at a few positions. One of them is the inside linebacker group, where Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush are all gone, having signed with other teams in free agency. Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker and rookie Tyrice Knight are slated to replace them as the top off-ball linebackers on the depth chart. While they all have their finer qualities, most likely Seattle will be taking a step back at this spot in the absence of Wagner, as we witnessed during the 2022 campaign when Bobby was with the Rams.

However, they do have some high-upside depth options at this spot. The most intriguing of them is Easton Gibbs out of Wyoming, who’s one of 15 undrafted free agents currently on the roster. Gibbs is the team’s UDFA to watch this year, according to Pro Football Focus. Here’s what they had to say about his game, per Thomas Valentine at PFF:

“Gibbs is an all-action linebacker who has been a tornado on the Wyoming defense for the last three seasons, registering 319 tackles and 20 tackles for loss as a starter. He might not be an elite athlete but his tackling ability and instincts could see him force his way onto the Seahawks roster. “

Gibbs (6-foot-2, 227 pounds) posted 361 total tackles in college, including 22.5 for a loss. He also posted seven sacks, 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. At this point it’s unclear whether he will be backing up Dodson as a middle linebacker or Baker on the weak side. Either way, Gibbs will see more time on special teams.

