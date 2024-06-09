PFF picks Kendre Miller as a fantasy football sleeper for 2024

We can count the analysts at Pro Football Focus as fans of Kendre Miller’s upside. The New Orleans Saints running back has a ton of potential, which PFF’s Kate Magdziuk focused on when highlighting possible fantasy football sleepers for the 2024 season;

Using predictive “stable metrics” that cut through the noise to highlight the most important qualities for different positions, like elusiveness for running backs. Here’s what Magdziuk learned from that information and why they’re high on Miller:

The New Orleans Saints drafted Kendre Miller with the 72nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, a slew of injuries limited his efficiency and availability throughout the year, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. However, the advanced metrics tell a different tale. In his limited playing time as a rookie, Miller did manage to impress, ranking in the 78th percentile or missed forced tackles per attempt (0.24), yards after contact per attempt (3.12), receiving grade (72.7) and yards per route run among running backs (2.17). Heading into the 2024 season now healthy, with an aging Alvin Kamara whose own rushing efficiency has significantly declined in the past three seasons, should provide Miller some opportunity that will pleasantly surprise fantasy managers willing to take a shot.

All that aside, we saw what Miller could do against a strong run defense in the regular season finale; he gained 73 rushing yards on just 13 carries against an Atlanta Falcons unit that had given up just 115.9 rushing yards per game going into Week 18. Miller ran well and did a great job following his blockers while showing some much-needed shiftiness in the open field.

Advanced stats aside, the Saints are counting on him making some big plays in 2024. Kamara and Jamaal Williams didn’t run with much juice last season, and the hope is for Klint Kubiak’s new staff and blocking scheme to make life easier for all three of the team’s running backs. Miller needs to prove he can stay healthy and play all 17 games after missing 9 of them last year, but he has the freshest legs of the trio. Let’s see if he can back up these impressive forecasts.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire