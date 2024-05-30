PFF picks defensive line as Colts biggest strength

Not surprisingly, Pro Football Focus picked the defensive line as the Indianapolis Colts’ biggest strength.

“The Colts have spent a lot of draft capital on their defensive line over the years,” wrote PFF, “and in 2024 it finally looks like it’s going to be a major strength of this team.”

This was a unit that last season recorded the fifth-most sacks in football and ranked 10th in yards per rush allowed.

Along the interior, DeForest Buckner is one of the best defensive tackles at getting after the quarterback, while Grover Stewart is one of the best run-stuffers. At defensive end, the Colts have a deep rotation, with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Samson Ebukam all recording 8-plus sacks in 2023.

This offseason, GM Chris Ballard continued to invest heavily into what was already a formidable front. Ballard would re-sign Stewart and add Raekwon Davis. He also extended Buckner, picked up Paye’s fifth-year option for 2025, and drafted Laiatu Latu in the first round.

“This is probably the best front line I’ve played with,” said linebacker EJ Speed when meeting with reporters this offseason.

However, despite the success that the unit had last season, as always, there is still room for growth.

While overall the Colts ranked well against the run, there was a considerable dropoff in performance when Stewart wasn’t on the field. In the first six games with Stewart, the Colts allowed just 3.7 yards per rush. In the next six games without Stewart, the Colts surrendered 4.9 yards per carry.

The addition of Davis in the middle of this defense should help provide the Colts’ run defense a boost when Stewart isn’t on the field.

Although the Colts were able to record 51 sacks, if they hope to duplicate that level of production in 2024, they’ll have to get after the quarterback more consistently after ranking 22nd in pressure rate.

In short, a high number of the Colts pressures – perhaps an unsustainable amount – were converted to sacks last season. The addition of Latu to an already robust front should help in this regard.

Without question, this should be one of the more disruptive units in football this upcoming season, and in doing so, the Colts’ defensive front can provide some needed help to the secondary, where there are still a number of question marks.

A pass rush can be a cornerback’s best friend. Limiting the running game puts the offense in predictable passing situations, while pressure results in less time in coverage, hurried throws, and turnover opportunities.

