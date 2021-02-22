PFF pegs Kevin Pierre-Louis as free agent target for Bills

TheWolverine.com

Mock drafts and projections over the last several weeks have made it clear senior defensive end Kwity Paye and redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield are the Michigan Wolverines' top two football prospects heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Many of the latest prognosticators have forecasted Paye and Mayfield to come off the board in similar spots in April's draft, with the pair oftentimes pegged to be selected anywhere from the mid to late-first round. Pro Football Focus (PFF) did not share that same sentiment in its latest estimations, however, tabbing Paye as a significantly better prospect than Mayfield.