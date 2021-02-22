PFF pegs Kevin Pierre-Louis as free agent target for Bills
In regard to linebackers and the upcoming offseason for the Bills, the focus is Matt Milano… but it’s complicated. Due to the salary cap reportedly dropping somewhere between $180-185 million in 2020, it has long been an uphill battle for Buffalo in terms of re-signing Milano, a pending free agent. If Milano does depart the Bills when free agency begins in March, they’ll need a replacement. If that guy filling the shoes is a free agent, Pro Football Focus suggests Kevin Pierre-Louis as the man for the job.