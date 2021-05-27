PFF: Pair of Chargers listed among top-32 front-seven players

The Chargers were well-represented among the offensive players in Pro Football Focus’ annual rankings of the top 32 players at each position entering the 2021 season.

PFF began ranking the defensive side of the ball this past week, where Los Angeles had two members among the defensive linemen and linebackers.

Edge defender Joey Bosa and linebacker Kenneth Murray found themselves listed with the best of the best.

Bosa checked in at No. 3, only behind Bears’ Khalil Mack and Steelers’ T.J. Watt.

It didn’t take long for Bosa to establish himself as one of the league’s top pass-rushers. He notched 59 pressures as a rookie back in 2016 despite not seeing the field until Week 5 and has only continued to improve in the four years since. Bosa is the only active edge rusher with a pass-rush win rate higher than 20% since 2016, sitting at 22.0% since entering the league. The biggest question heading into the 2021 season is whether he’ll remain healthy throughout the year.

After becoming the highest paid edge defender in the NFL, Bosa showed why he was worth every single penny. Despite missing four games due to various injuries, he ended his 2020 campaign with 39 tackles (29 solo), 7.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Bosa was a major factor of the passing game, as he logged 41 quarterback pressures and 27 hits. He also came up clutch on multiple occasions against the run. The outcome was him being named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

Heading into the upcoming season, the 25-year old Bosa will be an integral piece of the defensive line.

Murray, on the other hand, was tabbed as the No. 23 overall linebacker.

Rookie linebackers have struggled hugely to hit the ground running in the NFL over recent years, but Kenneth Murray did as good a job as any of the bunch a season ago,” says author Sam Monson. “He endured the typical struggles in coverage but brought an obvious physical presence to the Chargers’ defense, making three pass breakups. Year 2 could be when we see Murray really emerge as a star at the position.

Drafted No. 23 overall in 2020, Murray recorded 107 tackles, three passes defended and one sack in his rookie season.

The former Oklahoma product experienced growing pains right off the bat, but he made consistent growth week in and week out.

In 2021, Murray could experience a breakout season playing under head coach Brandon Staley, who should implement a system that plays to his strengths.