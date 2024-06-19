PFF overlooks Ducks in latest 2024 preseason power rankings

Throughout all of the change that will be the 2024 college football season, one thing that isn’t expected to change is that the Oregon Ducks will be good.

Very good.

But in their latest 2024 preseason rankings, the analytical site Pro Football Focus says that teams such as Alabama and Michigan will be a bit better.

Alabama is Alabama and they’ll be very good in the foreseeable future. But Michigan, the defending national champions, are in somewhat of a rebuild mode and to think the Wolverines are better at No. 3 than Oregon at No. 6 in 2024 is certainly an outlier of an opinion.

In their breakdown of the Wolverines, PFF has their strength of schedule ranked No. 4 in the country while Oregon’s is ranked just 10th. It’s not Cupcake City for the Ducks. It’s still a Top 10 schedule and a lot tougher than most. Alabama’s SOS is 23 and yet they’re still ranked higher than Oregon at No. 5.

One of the good things about this new realignment of conferences is that we’ll get to play it out on the field as the Ducks travel to the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich. Nov. 2.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire