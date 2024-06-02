PFF: One reason Vikings don’t make the playoffs in 2024

Although there are reasons for optimism for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, it’s safe to say the Vikings are currently up against it to make the playoffs this upcoming season. Minnesota has enough talent to get to the postseason, but leaning on either a rookie quarterback or a journeyman at quarterback will be a challenge.

That’s exactly what Pro Football Focus‘ reasoning for the Vikings not making the 2024 playoffs.

PFF says the drop-off from Kirk Cousins to either J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold will be too severe.

J.J. McCarthy and Kevin O’Connell can be a great long-term pairing in Minnesota, and Sam Darnold might not be a terrible bridge option, given that he is coming off a 74.8 passing grade in his lone start with the San Francisco 49ers last year. That being said, Kirk Cousins earned a PFF grade above 77.0 in all six seasons with the Vikings, and that won’t be easy to replicate, though the Vikings should be better placed than they were after his injury last year.

McCarthy actually graded really well in college at Michigan. He went from an 84.0 (freshman) to a 77.7 (sophomore) and finished with a 90.6 grade in his junior and last season with the Wolverines. Obviously, the NFL is a new challenge for the former five-star quarterback.

PFF gave a reason for every NFC team to potentially not make it to the playoffs in 2024 — that was the reasoning for Minnesota.

